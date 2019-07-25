White Pine Service, Inc., owned by Dan Knowles, is a new member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. White Pine Service is locally-owned and operated and remains committed to providing excellent services to home, cabins and businesses in the Walker area. Established in 1997, White Pine Service first provided quality appliance repairs and installations. Low voltage wiring was soon added to include TVs, home and business audio and surround sound systems. Additionally installations of security and surveillance systems began, and is now one of White Pine’s primary services. White Pine Service also provides specialized services not being offered by other area service providers. Knowles, pictured with his First Business Dollar, holds the designation of electronic technician. Continued education is a priority so online training and continuing education classes are attended annually. White Pine Service is a long-term trusted community partner that provide an array of services to secure your peace of mind, ease your everyday tasks and add enjoyment to your life. To request more information, get an estimate or have an appliance repaired, call (218) 547-1560.
