In the last three issues of The Pilot-Independent you may have read articles about the Leech Lake Culture Alliance.
In the Aug. 7 issue, there was the headline, “Walker Council approves statue of unity.” In the Aug. 14 issue the headline was, “Walker Council approves Unity Day Sept. 23.” In the Aug. 21 issue the headline read, “Leech Lake Band Tribal Chair Faron Jackson to speak at Unity Day.”
In all three of those issues, a Leech Lake Culture Alliance was mentioned. Perhaps you may have wondered who that is?
Way back in 2006, Mayor Brad Walhof and the city of Walker conducted a five-year comprehensive study of our town, and one of the recommendations was to erect a monument, which depicted the art, culture and history of the Leech Lake Area.
The Walker Park Board was appointed to follow up on the suggestion, when its chair was Pam Worth. When Scott Bruns became mayor, he appointed Char Moore to chair a committee called, the Circle of Time, and a monument suggested in the five-year comprehensive study became a reality when Mayor Jed Shaw accepted the Circle of Time.
When the art, culture and history of the monument was complete, Fred Rogers, president of the Walker Center of the Arts, also became president of a Leech Lake Culture Alliance — an appropriate combination.
At their first get-together, the group realized our beautiful Rock Garden was Walker’s best-kept-secret, and they began conducting Art in the Garden events there. The city council then approved a small, intimate garden pavilion, and now the council has approved another statue called, “Unity,” which will be dedicated during Unity Day on the day of Atumnal Equinox.
Unity Day promises to be a gala event, and if you are interested in supporting the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, you may wish to make a generous donation to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484, which will admit you to the event Sept. 23.
