“Our sovereignty is not something that anyone gave to us or can take away. It is inherent, something Indian tribes have by virtue of the fact that we existed long before there were places called the United States or America.”

This quote by Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Chairman Kevin Leecy is part of the “Why Treaties Matter” exhibit that is on display at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. The interactive traveling exhibit has been open to the public since March 13 and continues through Friday at WHA’s Media Center.

