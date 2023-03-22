“Our sovereignty is not something that anyone gave to us or can take away. It is inherent, something Indian tribes have by virtue of the fact that we existed long before there were places called the United States or America.”
This quote by Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Chairman Kevin Leecy is part of the “Why Treaties Matter” exhibit that is on display at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. The interactive traveling exhibit has been open to the public since March 13 and continues through Friday at WHA’s Media Center.
“Why Treaties Matter” began when the partnership of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, Minnesota Humanities Center and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian was approved by tribes residing in Minnesota. The exhibit was created through a community-based approach. Since its inception, the knowledge, insights and perspective of tribal members have been the exhibit’s foundation.
A panel of Tribal Leaders that of consisted of Leech Lake Tribal Judge Paul Day, Leech Lake Tribal Chair Faron Jackson Sr., Leech Lake Tribal Secretary/Treasurer Leonard Fineday and Fond du Lac Tribal Chair Kevin DuPuis Sr. was held March 14. The four answered questions asked by WHA students. The questions included the Leech Lake Reservation land base; enrollment and language spoken; what is tribal sovereignty; what are some of the Tribal programs that go unnoticed or are misinterpreted; explain the land back movement; receiving free money; and explaining the Indian Child Welfare Act.
Fineday spoke about tribal sovereignty and the Leech Lake land base. Of the land within the Leech Lake boundary, about 93 percent is owned by non-natives. And of the 10,000 or so band members, about 50 percent live off the reservation.
“We live in a very rich area that has beautiful natural resources. Not only with the Mississippi River flowing through and very large Leech Lake, Lake Winnie and Cass Lake, but the forest. When you look back at that period in the 1880s and going forward to the early 1900s, there was a lot of logging that was going on; clear-cutting of the forest,” Fineday said. “In 1906 Congress passed the Morris Act that created a forest within northern Minnesota which is going to preserve the forest for the use of Chippewa people. The idea was that they were going to keep it for the use of the Chippewa people.”
However, subsequent action decided to create the Chippewa National Forest, which gave what used to be Leech Lake Reservation land back to the federal government. The Band is currently trying to get about 11,000 acres of the roughly 300,000 acres of that land band from the Forest Service.
Of the seven Tribal Nations or Bands located in Minnesota, Leech Lake holds control over the smallest percentage of its land base. The Grand Portage Band controls about 97 percent, while Red Lake owns 100 percent.
Jackson, who attended WHA School as a youth before moving to the Twin Cities, said he was very humbled to be sitting in the position as chairman of Leech Lake Band.
“I hold that position very highly, along with my marriage to my wife. It’s right up there. I try to do the best I can every day,” he said. “I come in every day not knowing or having all the solutions or answers to all the things we deal with. We have a council that we collaborate with and that we work things out. A lot of our decisions are made in the best interest of our people. The majority have been good. We have a lot of unmet needs. We’ve always identified critical needs, housing needs. We’re always proud of the fact that Leech Lake is the biggest employer in Cass County.”
DuPuis, Fineday and Jackson said they all support the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) that requires state courts to make active efforts to protect Native children and keep Native families together. The act is currently at risk of being gutted by the Supreme Court.
“The act itself, when it was done in 1978, was a way to assure our identity. That’s why it’s carried forward. When you look at ICWA and where it’s at today, and when someone uses the term unconstitutional, I ask this question. If ICWA is unconstitutional, then was the boarding school [system] unconstitutional?” DuPuis stated. “Anytime you take an Anishinaabe or indigenous person away from a family, you’re drawing the culture away from them. In the simplest form it’s genocide. Anytime you take a culture away from a people, that’s what a form of genocide is. So it’s really important that we defend the principals of ICWA in that manner so we assure our identity as who we are as a people, so we maintain that culture and our way of life.”
Jackson and Fineday both addressed the rising fetanyl epidemic that is not only killing people within the community, but breaking up families.
A seminar with several speakers is scheduled for April 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cedar Lakes Casino in Cass Lake.
