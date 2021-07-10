Wilbur’s on Walker Bay owners Amie and Steve Hopper are no strangers to the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce world. Amie served on the Chamber board in the past, and they own The Piggys BBQ in Walker and West Fargo. When the opportunity presented itself to own and operate a business with outdoor green space, host parties and not have to close The Piggy, they jumped on it and are owners of Wilbur’s on Walker Bay. The couple say they have always wanted to own a sports bar with great games and fun for the whole family. Steve and Amie are pictured with their First Business Dollar.
Wilbur's on Walker Bay joins Chamber
