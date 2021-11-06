Pictured with their First Business Dollar are (from left) Beth Orton, Dan Johnson, Leigh Johnson, Mick LaVelle and Jessica Weaver.
Photo submitted

The newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is CavCom Inc., which has been a Walker Area business for many years producing industrial hearing protection and communication systems for companies all over the United States and Canada. CavCom’s recent acquisition of the WildEar brand is focused on bringing their hearing protection products into the personal lives of current commercial customers and the public. CavCom knows how high-to-moderate noise exposure can affect daily life in the long term and how debilitating hearing loss can be. They also understand that the exposure risk is not only at work. That is what makes them very excited to get proven products into the hands of the recreational sportsman, the powersports enthusiast, the yardwork lover and the weekend warrior. “Our team is passionate about the importance of hearing protection on and off the job. We are excited to introduce innovative hearing protection products for recreational use,” said President Beth Orton. If you have questions about purchasing WildEar products or how to get an ear mold impression for your custom product, email Support@WildEar.com or got to WildEar.com if you wish to purchase one. Pictured with their First Business Dollar are (from left) Beth Orton, Dan Johnson, Leigh Johnson, Mick LaVelle and Jessica Weaver.

