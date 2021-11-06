The newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is CavCom Inc., which has been a Walker Area business for many years producing industrial hearing protection and communication systems for companies all over the United States and Canada. CavCom’s recent acquisition of the WildEar brand is focused on bringing their hearing protection products into the personal lives of current commercial customers and the public. CavCom knows how high-to-moderate noise exposure can affect daily life in the long term and how debilitating hearing loss can be. They also understand that the exposure risk is not only at work. That is what makes them very excited to get proven products into the hands of the recreational sportsman, the powersports enthusiast, the yardwork lover and the weekend warrior. “Our team is passionate about the importance of hearing protection on and off the job. We are excited to introduce innovative hearing protection products for recreational use,” said President Beth Orton. If you have questions about purchasing WildEar products or how to get an ear mold impression for your custom product, email Support@WildEar.com or got to WildEar.com if you wish to purchase one. Pictured with their First Business Dollar are (from left) Beth Orton, Dan Johnson, Leigh Johnson, Mick LaVelle and Jessica Weaver.
featured
WildEar by CavCom, Inc., Joins Chamber
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.