The Wildfire On Ice event presents a $500 donation to the Walker Curling Club. For seven years the Wildfire On Ice hockey tournament has been held in Walker. A curling bonspiel was added to the festivities in 2020. The curling event and associated fundraising helps support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The Wildfire On Ice even organizers thank the Walker Curling Club for the use of the ice sheet and curling equipment. Pictured with the $500 check are (from left) Casey Goldsmith with U.S. Forest Service, Penny Vikre with the curling club and Steve Frick retired from the U.S. Forest Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.