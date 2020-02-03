Pictured with the $500 check are (from left) Casey Goldsmith with U.S. Forest Service, Penny Vikre with the curling club and Steve Frick, retired from the U.S. Forest Service.
Photo by Mike Rice

The Wildfire On Ice event presents a $500 donation to the Walker Curling Club. For seven years the Wildfire On Ice hockey tournament has been held in Walker. A curling bonspiel was added to the festivities in 2020. The curling event and associated fundraising helps support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.  The Wildfire On Ice even organizers thank the Walker Curling Club for the use of the ice sheet and curling equipment. Pictured with the $500 check are (from left) Casey Goldsmith with U.S. Forest Service, Penny Vikre with the curling club and Steve Frick retired from the U.S. Forest Service.

