The Wildfire On Ice event has been hosted in Walker for seven years and has provided $10,000 to the Walker Area Community Center for use of the ice arena and Rotary room. The event benefits the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. In addition to the $2,000 check for the 2020 event, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation recognizes the WACC with an appreciation statue and an “official” Wildfire On Ice Hockey jersey. Pictured are (from left) Ernie Schmitt and Dan Wiley with the Minnesota DNR, Jeff Holly of the WACC Board and Casey Goldsmith with the U.S. Forest Service. The appreciation statue (right) comes directly from the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.  The Foundation is a Boise based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports firefighters and their families when line of duty injuries and fatalities occur. Photo submitted by Mike Rice

