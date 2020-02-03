The annual Wildfire On Ice Hockey Tournament and Curling Bonspiel came to Walker the weekend of Jan. 18.
This year was the ninth annual event and the seventh straight year it was hosted in the town of Walker. The 2020 event raised more than $35,000.
The Wildfire On Ice event also raises funds for local benefactors: $2,000 to the Walker Area Community Center, $500 to the Walker Curling Club, and over $700 was raised at the WACC concessions benefiting Walker Youth Hockey.
More than 250 firefighters and families braved the winter storm to travel to Walker. They come for the event, the natural scenery, the ice fishing, the snowmobiling, skiing, and most of all, your hospitality! Thank you Walker for being a generous host for this event.
Nine years ago the event started as a small pickup hockey game amongst wildland firefighters, a chance to get together in the winter off-season and share some comradery. The first two years the pickup hockey game was held in the Grand Rapids area with a small fund raising effort. In 2014 the event moved to Walker and built on local relationships to substantially increase the festivities and fund raising element.
The fundraising supports the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF). The Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Boise, ID. If a wildland firefighter is injured or killed in the line of duty, the Foundation can provide efficient financial and emotional support to firefighters and families. Support that insurance and worker’s compensation can’t provide.
The Foundation supports firefighters that work for state, tribal, federal, private and volunteer/paid fire departments. When you hear about wildfire related injuries and fatalities on the national news you can bet the foundation is supporting firefighters and their families. That includes local support for firefighters right here in Minnesota and US firefighters working out of the country (Australia and Canada for example). To learn more about this caring organization please visit: www.wffoundation.org
Wildfire On Ice works with several Walker businesses and organizations to make the event a success. The Walker Area Community Center has been a huge partner for all seven years, providing the hockey and curling venue. Thank you to the Walker Rotary for the use of the Rotary Room.
Chase on The Lake is the official lodging and banquet sponsor.
The Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 (original banquet sponsor) has been a huge supporter of the event every year. Benson’s has supported the event and was the “Curling Headquarters” this year. Portage Brewing is the official “chuck-a-puck” sponsor. Village Square Café is the official “Skate with Smokey Bear” pizza provider.
Thank you to Nei Pepsi Bottling for providing beverages for hockey players and kids pizza. The event does its local banking with First National Bank.
A special callout to the Loomis, Sagen, Holly and Freeman families for your selfless time and/or generous support to the Walker community and the Wildfire On Ice event.
Several Leech Lake area businesses generously donated money, merchandise and services to support the event, raffles, and auctions. They include, Lundrigans Clothing, Walker Home Center, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Green Scene, Walker General Store, Rice Creative Services, Bemidji Woolen Mills, Beehive Liquors, Up North Sports, Hoss’ All American Liquor, Knife River Corporation, Paul Bunyan Communications, First National Bank Bemidji, BSU Hockey, Red River Liquor, Shores of Leech Lake Marina, and Ben Brovold American Family Insurance.
The Minnesota DNR won the Hockey Tournament for the second straight year. The “Rock Stars” took the Bonspiel title (Ray Burpo, Steve Frick, Deb Overton and Brian Wise).
The 10th anniversary of Wildfire On Ice will be in Walker in 2021. If you are interested in supporting the event, let us know. Find us on Facebook and www.wildfireonice.com
