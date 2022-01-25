The annual Wildfire On Ice Hockey Tournament and Curling Bonspiel came to Walker the weekend of Jan. 15,
This year was the 11th annual and the ninth straight year Walker hosted the event. The 2022 event raised over $25,000 to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
The Wildfire On Ice event also raises funds for local benefactors — Walker Area Community Center, Walker Curling Club and Walker Youth Hockey.
More than 200 firefighters and family members came for the event, the natural scenery, the ice fishing, the snowmobiling, skiing, and most of all — your hospitality! Thank you to Walker for being a generous host to this event.
Eleven years ago the event started as a small pick-up hockey game among wildland firefighters, a chance to get together in the winter off-season and share some camaraderie.
The first two years the hockey game was held in the Grand Rapids area with a small fundraising effort. In 2014, the event moved to Walker and built on local relationships to substantially increase the festivities and fundraising element.
The funds raised go to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF), a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Boise, Idaho. When wildland firefighters are injured or killed in the line of duty, the Foundation can provide efficient financial and emotional support to firefighters and families that insurance and worker’s compensation can’t provide. The Foundation supports firefighters that work for state, tribal, federal, private, and volunteer/paid fire departments.
When you hear about wildfire-related injuries and fatalities via news media, you can bet the Foundation is supporting the firefighters and families. That includes local support for firefighters right here in Minnesota and U.S. firefighters working out of the country (Australia and Canada for example). To learn more about this caring organization please visit: www.wffoundation.org
Wildfire On Ice works with several Walker businesses and organizations to make the event a success. The Walker Area Community Center has been a huge partner for all nine years — providing the hockey and curling venue. Thank you to the Walker Rotary for the use of the Rotary Room. Chase on The Lake is the official lodging sponsor. The Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 (banquet sponsor) has been a huge supporter every year. Village Square Café was the official “Skate with Smokey Bear” pizza provider. The event does local banking with First National Bank.
Several Walker area businesses have generously donated money, merchandise and services to support the event: Lundrigans Clothing, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Green Scene, Walker General Store, Rice Creative Services, Shores of Leech Lake Marina, Miner’s Super One Foods, Walker American Legion and Ben Brovold American Family Insurance.
The team representing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources won the Hockey Tournament for the third straight year. Team DNR is captained by Dan Wiley and Bill Alleman.
The Curling Bonspiel title was captured by the “Government Mules” hailing from rinks in Grand Rapids and Duluth with team members Trent Wickman, Kim Wickman, Bob Wickman and Jason Butcher.
The Tournament MVP was awarded to Walker’s own Jensen Rice who scored a game-winning shoot-out goal in the consolation game.
Ernie Schmitt, retired DNR and Laporte resident, was awarded the senior’s “AARP Award” for his dedication and service to the tournament.
The 12th anniversary of Wildfire on Ice will be in Walker in 2023! If you are interested in supporting the event, let us know. Find us on Facebook and www.wildfireonice.com
