The annual Wildfire On Ice Hockey Tournament and Curling Bonspiel came to Walker the weekend of Jan. 13.
This was the event’s 12th year and the 10th straight hosted in Walker. The 2023 event raised over $29,000 to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation!
The Wildfire On Ice event also raises funds for local benefactors, the Walker Area Community Center, Walker Curling Club and Walker Youth Hockey.
Over 200 firefighters and family members came for the event, the natural scenery, ice fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, and most of all — your hospitality! Thank you to Walker for being a generous host to this event.
Twelve years ago the event started as a small pickup hockey game among wildland firefighters, a chance to get together in the winter off-season and share some camaraderie. The first two years the pickup hockey game was held in the Grand Rapids area with a small fundraising effort. In 2014 the event moved to Walker and built on local relationships to substantially increase the festivities and fundraising element.
The funds raised go to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Boise, Idaho. When wildland firefighters are injured or killed in the line of duty, the Foundation can provide efficient financial and emotional support to firefighters and families that insurance and worker’s compensation can’t provide. The Foundation supports firefighters that work for state, tribal, federal, private and volunteer/paid fire departments.
When you hear about wildfire-related injuries and fatalities via news media, you can bet the Foundation is supporting the firefighters and families. That includes local support for firefighters right here in Minnesota and U.S. firefighters working out of the country — Australia and Canada for example. To learn more about this caring organization please visit: www.wffoundation.org
Wildfire On Ice works with several Walker businesses and organizations to make the event a success. The Walker Area Community Center has been a huge partner for all 10 years — providing the hockey and curling venue. Thank you to the Walker Rotary for the use of the Rotary Room. Chase on The Lake is the official lodging sponsor. Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 — the banquet sponsor — has been a huge supporter every year. The event does local banking with First National Bank.
Several Walker area businesses have generously donated money, merchandise and services to support the event. They include Lundrigans Clothing, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Walker General Store, Rice Creative Services, Shores of Leech Lake Marina, Miner’s Super One Foods, Walker American Legion and Benson’s.
The team representing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources won the hockey tournament for the fourth straight yea). Team DNR is captained by Dan Wiley and Bill Alleman.
The Curling Bonspiel title was captured by DOD & JB, hailing from Walker. The team consists of Tony Sauer, Dennis Engelkens, Jeff Blaine and Josh Cairns.
The Tournament MVP was awarded to the Chippewa National Forest’s own Ryan Halvorson, who played two stellar games between the pipes and kept his team in the running for the championship till the bitter end.
Bob Raade, Team USFS, was awarded the senior’s AARP Award for his performance in both games of the tourney.
The 13th anniversary of Wildfire on Ice will be held in Walker in 2024. If you are interested in supporting the event go on Facebook or www.wildfireonice.com
