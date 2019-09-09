Pictured with the newly-installed bench are (from left) Treasurer Carl Berg, Secretary Sherry Kiisa and President Gary Walworth.
The Walker Lions Club donated a park bench in memory of Walker’s Ambassador Lion Willard Arends. Pictured with the newly-installed bench are (from left) Treasurer Carl Berg, Secretary Sherry Kiisa and President Gary Walworth.

