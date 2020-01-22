Longtime Walker resident Robin Wilson has accepted a position at the Walker Area Food Shelf that fits her like a winter glove.
Over the last 34 years she has held various social service positions within the community, volunteered consistently and she and her husband have raised six children and nurtured eight grandchildren. The love of helping others has always motivated her life.
“I have a passion for serving others, and helping out where I can has become a way of life,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s first day was Jan. 1, and she is currently being assisted by former Executive Director Cheri Ford through February. Ford resigned from the food shelf after serving in the position for six years. Over the time Ford steered the organization, the facility expanded, community services were improved and fundraising efforts were boosted.
“I listened with my heart and worked hard with the help of my husband, Curt, always at my side,” Ford stated. “I am saddened to leave the food shelf as I have made many friends with our volunteers, the board and clients. My closeness with our clients became a strong connection and, although it was sometimes difficult to walk alongside, Robin is just the right person to take over.”
As Wilson settles in as acting executive director, she is working with the board of directors and the many volunteers to create a seamless transition. The number of families being served by the food shelf has increased, and managing food distribution is job No. 1. In order to fund that mission, Wilson has her eye on March.
The Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, held every March, is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state. Working together, community groups, businesses, and faith communities help stock nearly 300 food shelves statewide. As a partner in this program, the food shelf receives an allocation based on the amount of cash and food collected in the Walker community throughout March. Most importantly, all donations collected, whether through the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign or locally, stay with the Walker Food Shelf.
For community members in need of services, the food shelf is open the first, second and third Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m., every fourth Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and closed on the fifth Tuesday of every month. The food shelf is located at 8243 Industrial Park Rd. NW, adjacent to RW Electric Inc.No income guidelines need to be met.
Follow at Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf or visit WalkerFoodShelf.com for information, photos and updates.
To volunteer, call at (218) 547-1713 to volunteer.
