Grab a Retail Passport during October at a participating Walker business, and you’ll have a chance to win a basket of Leech Lake fun!

“Retail Passport” runs through Oct. 31 at the following stores:

513@Mainstream

Heritage

Art and Antique Mall of Walker

Lakes Area Powersports

Lundrigans

Next Innovations

Peculiar Painter

Jenny and Company-Walker

Stone Woman Herbals

Terra Reflections

Walker General Store

Pick up a passport, then visit and shop at one or more stores. You will receive one sticker for each visit and one sticker for shopping (minimum  $20 purchase).

For example: Visit a participating store, buy $50 in merchandise, and you will get one sticker for visitng and a second for your purchase. All passports are different.

When you have accumulated 10 stickers, put name and phone number on the passport and drop it off at any participating business.

There is  no limit to how many passports  may be turned in. For each one turned in, your name will be entered in a drawing for a basket of Leech Lake merchandise. The drawing will be held Nov. 6.

For more information call the Leech Lake Chamber at (218) 547-1313.

