Grab a Retail Passport during October at a participating Walker business, and you’ll have a chance to win a basket of Leech Lake fun!
“Retail Passport” runs through Oct. 31 at the following stores:
513@Mainstream
Heritage
Art and Antique Mall of Walker
Lakes Area Powersports
Lundrigans
Next Innovations
Peculiar Painter
Jenny and Company-Walker
Stone Woman Herbals
Terra Reflections
Walker General Store
Pick up a passport, then visit and shop at one or more stores. You will receive one sticker for each visit and one sticker for shopping (minimum $20 purchase).
For example: Visit a participating store, buy $50 in merchandise, and you will get one sticker for visitng and a second for your purchase. All passports are different.
When you have accumulated 10 stickers, put name and phone number on the passport and drop it off at any participating business.
There is no limit to how many passports may be turned in. For each one turned in, your name will be entered in a drawing for a basket of Leech Lake merchandise. The drawing will be held Nov. 6.
For more information call the Leech Lake Chamber at (218) 547-1313.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.