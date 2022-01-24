There were winners everywhere you looked at Back to Hack Jan. 14-16 in Hackensack.
Sue Peterson and Andrea Foster followed the clues and found the Back to Hack medallion, hidden by the Community Building. They only needed the first two clues on Thursday and Friday to find the medallion. Their discovery was good for $100 in Lucie Loot, which they can spend like cash at Hackensack merchants.
Saturday morning, Eric Opheim of Walker set the pace for a dozen Frostbite Your Fanny runners and walkers, finishing the 2.5 K route in 16 minutes, 29 seconds.
Saturday afternoon’s Ice Golf winners were Dale Lockwood, Jeff Robbins and Amy Larkin, playing on a special putting “green,” laid out on the snowy-white lawn next to the Visitor’s Center.
Thirty adults and eight youth wet their lines during the Family Ice Fishing Contest on Birch Lake. While the fish caught weren’t record-breakers by any means, everyone had a great time.
Shelle Horace caught the largest fish for an adult, a 1.12 pound northern. Keaton Campbell and Brendon Donahue tied for the largest fish caught by youth, both catching .54 oz. northerns. Caleb and Dean Garoutte ran the event and Abe’s Plumbing, Clearwater Construction, Due North Foam, Recreational Rentals and Sew Fast donated prizes.
Over at the Hackensack American Legion Club’s Chili Cook-off, dozens of chili enthusiasts taste-tested 10 different kinds of chili, then voted for their favorites. The most votes went to the chili prepared by Gene Becker. Proceeds from the cook-off will go to the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley.
The Back to Hack snow sculpting contest produced some interesting masterpieces: St. Paul Lutheran Church’s rare albino porcupine, complete with wicked-looking quills; a kennelful of “Snow Dogs” at Union Church UCC; and a penguin parent carefully tending an egg at Mark’s Market.
But the winner, created by Hackensack Do It Best Hardware, featured three Minions (probably Bob, Stuart and Kevin), fishing through holes in the ice with a sign declaring, “I’m with stupid!” — and arrows pointing at each other.
