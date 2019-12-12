Deep Portage Learning Center invites everyone to participate in the 41st annual Winter Rendezvous — a fun-filled day of old-time games and activities — Jan. 25.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the day will wrap up with an awards ceremony beginning at 2 p.m.
Journey back in time and learn about the cultural heritage of Minnesota. In this one-day event activities will be based on traditions from lumberjacks, voyageurs and Native Americans. Try your hand at events such as the tomahawk toss, snowsnakes, spear throwing using atlatls, the cross-cut saw, trap shooting, northwoods curling and many more! Bring the whole family to join in a friendly community competition while learning about the rich cultural history of the area.
The participation fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12, seniors and Deep Portage members. Lunch is an additional $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and members. Feel free to bring your own bag lunch.
For reservations or additional information, call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325, toll-free at (888) 280-9908, or email portage@uslink.net. Visit website at www.deep-portage.org or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DeepPortage.
