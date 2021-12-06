The community is invited to join in a Winter Solstice gathering Dec. 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Balsam Moon Preserve with a simple campfire gathering.
This is a time of year in the astronomical cycles of the Earth’s orbit and axis tilt position where the northern hemisphere is turned farthest away from the sun, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year. It marks the beginning of longer daylight to come.
Throughout history, societies across the world have held festivals and ceremonies marking winter solstice, the day of the “sun’s rebirth.” The word “solstice” derives from the Latin word sōlstitium and translates to “sun stands still.” This year, the winter solstice will happen on Dec. 21 and, for the first time in more than 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn will “kiss” to form the Christmas star. These planets are actually 400 million miles apart, yet from our perspective on Earth they will appear to be “touching.” You can begin now to notice Jupiter’s bright light in the southwest part of the sky after sunset and Saturn is nearby and slightly dimmer. Over the next number of days they’ll appear to get closer and closer together until Dec. 21 they will seem to touch, and then begin to pass by each other on days following.
Many people use this Winter Solstice time of year to celebrate the past year releasing what was and welcoming the coming light with gradually longer days. Some traditions referred to this time as “Yuletide.” It can also be a time to honor our connection with the natural world.
Join together at Balsam Moon, located at 3148 Bungo Creek Ln. SW, 6 miles west of Pine River on Highway 2 and 5 miles south on CR25. Take time to stop, look at the stars and planets, warm yourself around the campfire in community with others. You can even create a little ritual of burning an old journal or a slip of paper with a list of all the things/happenings from the past year. Release them with gratitude in the campfire and welcome in the new. Dress warmly, bring a mug of something warm to drink and your good cheer. Call to register at (218) 587-3808.
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer trails, workshops on site and on-line, gardens, a labyrinth, demonstrations of solar uses, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity.
They acknowledge the harm done particularly to Native and Indigenous Peoples by the false narrative of a colonial perspective of history and the stories of holidays such as Thanksgiving. Given that awareness, they act with care for the Earth and all its creatures, and seek to regenerate the land by how they live on it. This place resides on the lands of the: Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Lakota / Dakota); Mdewakanton (sub-tribe of the Isanti Dakota); and Anishinabewaki. You are invited to look up the ancestral land you are on at https://native-land.ca/
For more information about Balsam Moon Preserve visit the FB site, email BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or call (218) 587-3808.
