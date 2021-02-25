Walker Legion Post 134 and Sons of the American Legion each recently gave donations to the Wolves Trapshooting Team. Legion Commander Josh Cairns (left) hands the group a $2,000 check while SAL Commander Cole Harberts presents a $1,500 check.
Wolves Trapshooting Team gets $3,500 donation
