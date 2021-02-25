Legion Commander Josh Cairns (left) hands the group a $2,000 check while SAL Commander Cole Harberts presents a $1,500 check.
Photo submitted

Walker Legion Post 134 and Sons of the American Legion each recently gave donations to the Wolves Trapshooting Team. Legion Commander Josh Cairns (left) hands the group a $2,000 check while SAL Commander Cole Harberts presents a $1,500 check.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments