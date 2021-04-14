A 38-year-old Crosslake woman died Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash in the Paul Bunyan State Forest in Thorpe Township.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said that at 3:26 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash on the Thorpe Tower Forest Road. The caller reported that the crash involved a single ATV driven by a female who was found unresponsive.
Deputies and medical personnel responded to the remote area and located the crash scene. A Nevis First Responder and deputy performed CPR on the victim until North Memorial Ambulance arrived on scene. After an extensive effort to revive the victim, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation showed that Cassandra Berg was operating a 2010 Polaris 500 ATV, travelling northbound on the forest road when she collided with an embankment and lost control. The ATV overturned and pinned her under the machine.
Another rider in her group was no longer able to see Berg so he turned around to look for her. He then found Berg underneath the ATV and unresponsive. He then began CPR.
Berg was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.