STAPLES — Leaders of all backgrounds will discover the power of taking courage in their daily lives when attending Leadercast Women 2019 Oct. 18 at Sourcewell.
Nationally known female leaders share stories of inspiration at this one-day leadership event. While the event features an all-woman cast, the experts deliver actionable leadership insights for all – male and female. Broadcast live from Atlanta each October, the event is simulcast and reaches an international audience at host sites around the world.
This year, attendees will be inspired by bold leaders whose stories will show what courage looks like. Speakers include:
Luvvie Ajayi, best-selling author and digital strategist
Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016 and U.S. Army Reserve captain
Glennon Doyle, best-selling author, activist, and founder of Together Rising
Kate Delaney, Emmy award-winning journalist and host of The Kate Delaney Show
Francesca Gino, researcher and professor at Harvard Business School
Laura Ling, award-winning journalist and TV host
Kendra Scott, jewelry designer and founder of Kendra Scott
Susan Packard, co-founder of Scripps Networks Interactive and former COO at HGTV
Priya Parker, author and founder of Thrive Labs
To learn more, visit sourcewell.co/LW2019. Registration deadline is Oct. 11, 2019.
Sourcewell is a self-supported government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives, Sourcewell offers training and shared services to its central-Minnesota members. Throughout North America, the organization also offers a cooperative purchasing program with more than 325 awarded vendors on contract.
