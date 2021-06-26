For the second year in a row, The Women of Hope Lutheran Church of Walker will be hosting a local Garden Tour July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This fundraiser is once again taking the place of “Christmas in July” due to the worldwide pandemic.
Eight beautiful local Walker gardens will be featured in the tour. On July 31, come to Hope Lutheran to pick up your copy of the garden locations with accompanying directions. There will be a plant sale and a chance to sign up for door prizes from local greenhouses. Then you are free to tour the gardens at your leisure.
All proceeds from the tour and plant sale will support the Akeley Regional Community Center’s Women Shelter: a safe haven where battered and homeless women and their children find housing as they work on their goals of finding a job and more permanent housing.
Even though the Women of Hope will miss their traditional Christmas in July, they are confident this second annual Garden Tour will once again bring friends together while enjoying the beauty of nature.
In the event of rain, the tour will be cancelled.
