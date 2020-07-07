For the first time in almost 30 years, Christmas in July will not be held at Hope Lutheran Church.
This fundraiser has supported gift giving from Africa to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. The Women of Hope, however, have come up with another plan that is fitting for this season in our lives — A Garden Tour.
Five beautiful, local gardens have been chosen for this tour July 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to Hope Lutheran’s memorial garden at the back of the church to get your map to garden locations and to select a something for yourself from the plant sale. At the same time, you can put your name in a hat for a hand-made quilt crafted by one of Hope’s own quilters. The name of the winner will be drawn at 3 p.m. — no need to be present.
All proceeds from the plant sale and free will donations will support the annual Christmas Food Boxes project. These boxes, loaded with food and a hand-made quilts, are distributed to local families in December.
The Women of Hope will miss the July Christmas shopping and the delicious summer salads, yet they are hopeful that this Garden Tour will bring many friends back again.
In the event of rain, the tour will be cancelled.
