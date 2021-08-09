Welcome to WonderTrek Region 5 Children’s Museum, an emerging children’s museum serving north central Minnesota.

WonderTrek will be part of the Northwoods Art and Book Festival Saturday in Hackensack. Kids are invited to visit the tent next to the children’s art tent near the ballfield to put their engineering skills to the test. Activities are suitable for ages 3-10 years.

WonderTrek Children’s Museum is passionate about the power of creative play. Instead of structured activities and step-by-step crafts, the programming is centered around open-ended play, child-directed learning/play while using their imagination and creativity. Everything is interactive and sparks curiosity and creativity.

The Northwoods Arts Council, sponsor of the Art and Book Festival, is excited that WonderTrek will be part of their event. Be sure to stop by the tent between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

