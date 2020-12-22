Woodrow Township became one of the first townships in Cass County to erect a Reduce Reuse Recycle sign at its recycling bin location off County Road 11.
Woodrow Township became one of the first townships in Cass County to erect a Reduce Reuse Recycle sign at its recycling bin location off County Road 11. The Woodrow Township Reduce Reuse Recycle Committee is trying to encourage the best practices.  The committee feels it would be great if similar signs could go up at all the other recycling locations.

