A recent Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club ride.
Photo submitted

The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club will hold an annual meeting and membership drive outdoors Saturday at 9 am, in the parking lot of the Bear Pause Theater in Hackensack with plenty of room for social distancing. New members always welcome! There will be free DNR regulation books, DNR OHV Trail Atlas and ATV safety color books for children. There will be a short meeting with board elections and updates, and summer/fall club gear for sale, followed by an easy 15-mile ride to Whipholt Beach on Leech Lake. Bring a sack lunch and beverage. Ride or trailer your ATV or SxS to the meeting. For more information visit www.woodtickwheelers.com or call Dave Halsey at (612) 723-1987.

