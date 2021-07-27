The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club will hold its annual meeting and membership drive Saturday at 9 a.m., at The Hub, next to the post office in Hackensack.
Free DNR regulation books, DNR OHV Trail Atlas and ATV safety color books for children will be available. There will be a short meeting with board elections and updates, reports from local DNR conservation officers, and summer/fall club gear for sale.
Following the meeting will be a fun club ride from The Hub south on the OHV trail in the Foot Hills State Forest. Bring a sack lunch and beverage. Ride or trailer your ATV or SxS to the meeting, plenty of parking.
For more information visit woodtickwheelers.com or call Dave Halsey at (612) 723-1987. New members are welcome.
