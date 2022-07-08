HACKENSACK — The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club is busy once again this year, partnering with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to promote safe, responsible ATV riding.
In May, the club’s Search & Rescue (SAR) ATV Team held a training session at the County Land Dept office in Backus. Led by Chad Emery, Emergency Management coordinator, and assisted by several deputies, SAR members held a mock rescue of a rider in an ATV accident. In addition to ongoing first aid training, they were introduced to new technology used by the Sheriff’s Office, including the latest radios, a drone system and a mobile app used on missions in the County.
The SAR Team, organized in 2015 and which also includes members of the Over The Hills Gang ATV Club, trains on a regular basis to ensure their services are effective, with certification in CPR, adult first aid, and the use of AED and GPS units.
The Woodtick Wheelers, in partnership with deputies and a local DNR conservation officer, held two ATV Safety Classes in June at the Walker Area Community Center, certifying 38 youth riders to be able to legally ride on public ATV trails. If you know other young riders ages 11 to 15 who need ATV certification, check out the DNR website for the full list of ATV Safety Classes scheduled across the state.
Throughout the summer, the club’s SAR team members will be assisting the sheriff’s office at community events such as Moondance concerts, and monitoring ATV activity on the Soo Line North Trail in the Remer area. For more information on the club, its regular trail rides and community-minded programs, visit its website at woodtickwheelers.com
