The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club will hold its spring meeting and membership drive May 8 at 9 a.m. starting at the parking lot of the Bear Pause Theater in Hackensack.
New members are always welcome to join the family-oriented club. After a short meeting with club updates, an ATV ride through the Chippewa National Forest to the Whipholt Beach for lunch (everyone brings their own this year) will follow. The club’s Safety Education Trailer will be on hand, with free OHV Trail Atlases, DNR Reg books, and lots of new club gear for women, men and kids.
For more information, visit www.woodtickwheelers.com or send an email to club president Dave Halsey at dvhalsey@gmail.com
