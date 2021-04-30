Hackensack Lions (from left) Lewie Schrupp, Rodney Damm, Joe DeJaeghere and Julie Cline (photographer) recently installed a new railroad crossing sign.
Photo submitted

Hackensack Lions members continued their efforts with updates at the Hackensack Playground. Hackensack Lions (from left) Lewie Schrupp, Rodney Damm, Joe DeJaeghere and Julie Cline (photographer) recently installed a new railroad crossing sign. Future plans include painting and installing a handicap swing.

