Last week contractors tore up the old pavement on Fourth in front of Benson’s (above).
Photo by Terri Fierstine

Work on Walker city streets is nearing its completion, with the remaining curb and gutter concrete pouring expected to be completed by the end of this week. Last week contractors tore up the old pavement on Fourth in front of Benson’s (above). Paving of the remaining city streets is expected to start Oct. 5, with the final wear course also going down this fall. Construction of the new Trailhead public rest rooms, located along Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue, continues with block walls starting to go up last week. The $199,474.69 project is expected to be competed in late October.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments