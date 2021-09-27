Walker Rotary hosted John McElfresh at a recent meeting so he could talk about the work that is being done on the old Golden Living Nursing Home site.
McElfresh is president of Birchview Gardens Assisted Living, Inc., and has owned and operated that facility in Hackensack for the past 11 years.
The four acres of land and existing building in Walker was purchased by McElfresh from Golden Living just over two years ago after learning that it had ceased operations.The permitting process went through the city of Walker to develop a planned unit development that will include four different phases of the project.
The first phase of the project will be to remodel the existing building into a dementia care facility, and to complete the site work. Other phases include adding assisted living units, senior apartments, and other apartments.
The project is a multi-year project with the hopes that the first phase will be completed in about one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.