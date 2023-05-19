ST. PAUL — Minnesota mountain biking enthusiasts looking for ways to improve their trail experiences have a valuable, new ally in the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC), which has created a first-of-its-kind resource that can be used to enhance trail development across the state and around the world.

The GMRPTC today introduced “Mountain Bike Trail Development: Guidelines for Successfully Managing the Process,” a 242-page “how to” manual – so comprehensive that it took four years to create – that covers modern trail development from trail types, to landscape analysis and design, to environmental and construction considerations, cost implications and more.

