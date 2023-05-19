ST. PAUL — Minnesota mountain biking enthusiasts looking for ways to improve their trail experiences have a valuable, new ally in the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC), which has created a first-of-its-kind resource that can be used to enhance trail development across the state and around the world.
The GMRPTC today introduced “Mountain Bike Trail Development: Guidelines for Successfully Managing the Process,” a 242-page “how to” manual – so comprehensive that it took four years to create – that covers modern trail development from trail types, to landscape analysis and design, to environmental and construction considerations, cost implications and more.
“We created these groundbreaking Mountain Bike Trail Development Guidelines because parks and trails managers throughout Minnesota have long sought a resource to guide them in building trails,” said GMRPTC Executive Director Renee Mattson. “While bits and pieces of information can be found, there was nothing that incorporated everything into one all-encompassing, modern guidebook. So we created one, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.”
The team of industry experts with whom the GMRPTC partnered reinforces how comprehensive its new Guidelines are. Partners included Guidelines author Jake Carsten, owner of the Texas-based trail consulting firm Dirt Dojo, LLC; Rock Solid Trail Contracting, which has built hundreds of miles of trails across the country from its locations in Michigan and Arkansas; and the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA), which has been involved with over 750 trail projects in North America, Europe and Asia.
“Creating a mountain bike trail that’s not only interesting and fun, but also safe, environmentally sound and affordable, requires hundreds of large and small details to be addressed in a particular order,” said Carsten. “This new guidelines document needed 242 pages to ensure land managers had every bit of information possible, presented in an easy-to-follow manner, to be successful in building their trails.”
“There’s been an evolution in trail building the past few years, so having a modern resource that incorporates new best-practices has been long overdue,” said Rock Solid Trail Contracting President Aaron Rogers. “The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission has created a tool that will be valuable not just in Minnesota, but throughout the world.”
The worldwide leader in mountain bike advocacy came to that same conclusion. When the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) saw how in-depth the GMRPTC’s Guidelines were, it offered to assist with the guide’s content development and distribute this new resource throughout IMBA’s national and international partnerships and worldwide membership.
“High quality trails experiences don’t just happen. They need to be purposely designed to meet trail user and land manager goals, built using tried-and-true techniques that modern trail builders incorporate across the globe,” said Mike Repyak, IMBA Trail Solutions Director of Planning and Design. “A vast majority of trail users are not aware of all the considerations that go into trail development – such as ensuring trails are sustainable not only physically and environmentally, but are also economically and socially. This new guide covers the development process from vision setting to construction contracting, which will help align the development process throughout the industry.”
The GMRPTC’s Renee Mattson said Minnesotans will soon enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“Legacy Funding was approved by Minnesota voters in 2008, in part to provide more outdoor recreational opportunities for more Minnesotans,” said Mattson. “These new Trail Development Guidelines are another example of that wisdom, and we thank our past and current elected officials for their foresight. Soon mountain bicyclists in many parts of Minnesota will be experiencing the beauty, challenge and fun of new mountain bike trails!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.