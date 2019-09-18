Donations can be sent to Walker Legion Post
The seventh annual Wounded Warrior Project Family Weekend is coming to the Leech Lake area Oct. 4-6.
About 175 warriors and family members will be enjoying Leech Lake fishing, horseback riding, trap shooting, golfing, hay rides, face painting, sign and jewelry making, pumpkin carving and more. Besides the family activities the weekend is a time for healing, reconnecting and discovering earned opportunities available to warriors and their families.
The weekend offers an extended contact period for warriors and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) staff to dig deeper into challenging issues. Warriors, family members, care givers and WWP staff are invited to the northland as a small token of appreciation for their service and commitment to the nation.
All expenses and activities are covered through donations and the generosity of local residents. If you wish to show your appreciation to the warriors and their families, contributions may be sent to the Walker American Legion Post 134, P.O. Box 186, Walker, MN 56484. Designate Wounded Warrior Project Weekend on donation.
To the many who have gave time or money to make these weekends possible, thank you. This will be the ninth Wounded Warrior event held at Hiawatha Beach Resort.
