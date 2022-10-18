This year was the 10th annual Wounded Warrior Project Family Weekend for warriors and their families to enjoy beautiful up north. This event is one way we as a community are able to show our appreciation to the ones who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms and our country.

The tremendous outpouring from the community both near and far is greatly noticed by these families. There are many thank you cards that were shared with Hiawatha Beach Resort for this event, thanking all the volunteers, donors and businesses that contributed.

