This year was the 10th annual Wounded Warrior Project Family Weekend for warriors and their families to enjoy beautiful up north. This event is one way we as a community are able to show our appreciation to the ones who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms and our country.
The tremendous outpouring from the community both near and far is greatly noticed by these families. There are many thank you cards that were shared with Hiawatha Beach Resort for this event, thanking all the volunteers, donors and businesses that contributed.
Warriors and families were able to enjoy horseback riding donated by Jack Pine Stables in Akeley with Joel Hamilton, Mikayla Magnuson, Kris Oppegard and other volunteer riders. Thank you for providing these incredible memories.
Thank you to The Fellowship of Christian Cowboys (Jeff Claypool and his grandson Christian) for providing the wagon rides and Keith Bartholomaus for the boat tours. Trap shooting was a blast for many, thank you North Star Shooting Sports Club for opening the gun range and thank you to Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters for providing shotguns to use.
Some families were even able to enjoy movies with tickets donated, thanks to Bear Pause Theater. The warriors’ children all received DQ gift. Thank you, Jon and Lara Stewart and Walker Dairy Queen.
A big hit this year was the pen making, thanks to John Chance, one of the Wounded Warrior alumni, and his brother James Chance.
The meals were served by great volunteers from the Walker Legion Auxiliary and the Walker Legion Riders. Bars, cookies and more were made by Patti Lindgren of Cornerstone Church in Walker and Christ Gospel Fellowship in Laporte. Thank you for your time and the sweet treats.
The food cost was donated by the Walker American Legion and community donations. Beverages and welcome signs were donated by Nei Bottling.
Warriors and their families enjoyed a variety of onsite crafts including kids’ crafts with Jean Wolff; sign-making with Shelly Bartholomaus, Pat Klasen and Darla deWitt and Bernie Bauhof; tile and jewelry-making with Nancy Jacobson and Sharon Ruble; face painting and kids’ tattoos by Isabella, Briella and Ayla Jacobson; pumpkins were donated for carving by Hiawatha Beach seasonal guests Darrin and Cindy Snobeck; and family photos were donated by Stephanie Henningson. This event would not be the same without the monetary support and the personal time that each volunteer pours in — thank you very much.
Thank you to the Legion Riders for prepping the pumpkins and assisting in carving. Thank you Leech Lake Lumber for the sign-making boards.
Resort facilities, lodging, boat use and meal prep were donated by Hiawatha Beach Resort. Thank you to the community donors: Reeds Outdoor Outfitters, First National Bank Walker, Northstar Sportsman Club, Walker Dairy Queen, Nei Bottling, Tianna Country Club, Rick Voight Memorial Fund, Karen Shearen, Sue Sauer, Robert and Carol Howard, Bob Renowski, Irv Tooker, The Akeley Riders, Phyllis Mathews, Peter and Christine Opheim, Walker Legion and the anonymous donors.
Thank you to Steve Hoopman for helping line up the guides and to the fishing guides themselves who volunteered their time and resources. You are all greatly appreciated! Many were able to get out on the lake with these wonderful guides to catch fish and enjoy beautiful Leech Lake.
Thank you to Tony Sauer for all the work he does for this weekend each year. There are so many people who put their hearts, time, dollars, donations and love into this event. Our sincere apology if we missed anyone, there has been such an outpouring of support from those near and far!
The response from the Warriors and their families was incredible. Alumni were able to spend quality time with their loved ones while participating in a wide variety of activities. This weekend was also a great opportunity for warriors and loved ones to connect with people who are dealing with similar life experiences.
The Wounded Warrior Project staff was able to share with the alumni various programs and services available to each of their families. For some this weekend is an escape from a busy schedule, for others it is quality time with loved ones. For some these weekends are a pivot point in their lives from pain and despair to light and hope. You never know how God can take your simple act of kindness and love to change someone’s life.
