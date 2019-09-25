Wounded Warrior Weekend thank you
Editor’s note: This letter was sent to Catherine with the Wounded Warrior Project after the June 1-2 event at Hiawatha Beach Resort.
Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of this trip/event, it was an amazing experience and I cherish being able to be there for the alumni I was able to spend some extended time with!
Hiawatha Beach and the Jacobson family was amazing, as is the Walker area community and their desire to help!
The 20 or so guides who volunteered their time, boats, equipment and expertise were amazing — and the fact that only one alumni didn’t catch fish is pretty amazing!
• Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters and their support with the rod & reels was amazing!
• The lodging was amazing!
• The food was amazing!
• Everything was just outstanding at a first class facility!
The real payback was spending time together with the alumni, the Peer Leaders/Group members, the volunteer alumni, etc.
I had at least three extended conversations, where the alumni and I just talked. They wanted to tell their stories to another veteran who was willing to listen. I was glad we were able to connect and I plan to get together with one who wants to become a better golfer — so that will help us talk even more. (He is very excited to have the chance to bring his daughter and grandsons back in the fall!)
It was also great to spend time with you and Larry Jacobson, hear his story about how he got started, and share a few things that work for me in both fundraising and raising awareness. He is one of those genuine citizens who wants to help — he really appreciates our veterans and alumni — and is incredibly generous with his facilities!
I gave him my card and told him I’d be happy to help him in any way possible to build more community support, and said I’d be happy to come back up if that would help.
Please let me know if I can do anything to help with these events, after seeing first-hand how getting these alumni together in such a beautiful setting with few distractions and great hosts, and how the bonds quickly get strong — I am sold on this event!
My thanks; it was a great use of my time both for some R and R for me, as well as hopefully making a difference with some warriors!
Tom Cocchiarella
Fragneto’s, Inc. — a veteran-owned business
They paid on the battlefield
Thank you for your in-kind donation ... for 37 warriors, including guiding, fishing poles, bait, gas, food and baked goods, lodging reduction and flower arrangement on June 2, 2010, to the Wounded Warrior Project®. WWP impacts the lives of wounded service members, their families and caregivers through high-touch, unique programs designed to help warriors transition to successful civilian life.
For many servicemen and women the battle continues long after they return from war. We began as a small operation delivering backpacks with comfort items to wounded service members. Today WWP offers programs and services serving over 100,000 warriors, their families and caregivers.
WWP programs focus on the whole warrior and his or her family, providing benefits counseling, assisting with mental health support, engaging warriors in physical health and wellness, and empowering warriors with the tools to pursue education goals or a rewarding civilian career.
There are no fees or dues; ever. Those were paid on the battlefield. On behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project, thank you for allowing us the opportunity to provide quality programs to those who need them most.
US. Army Lt. Gen. (ret.)
Michael S. Linnington
CEO, Wounded Warrior Project
