Liberty is not free; some who have paid the price will be at Hiawatha Beech Resort Oct. 2-4 for the annual Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) Family Weekend.
About 175 warriors and family members will have the opportunity to go fishing, golfing, enjoy horseback rides and gather for many fun family activities. The weekend is also a time of healing for the warriors and their families.
Wounded Warriors alumni are able to meet with the WWP staff to hear about support programs near them to get them the help and support they need.
This opportunity is free to the warriors and their families, made possible by the wonderful donations that come from the community, both near and far. Many fishing guides give their time to take these families out fishing; Jack Pine Stables provide horses for rides; the Fellowship for Christian Cowboys take people on wagon rides; many crafters show up to make jewelry, paint signs, carve pumpkins and much more. The list goes on.
To the Walker American Legion, Sysco, Roma, Nei Bottling, Bay Carpet, many volunteers and other community members, thank you for your support.
If you wish to show your appreciation to the warriors and their families, contributions may be sent to the Walker American Legion Post 134, P.O. Box 186, Walker, MN 56484. Designate Wounded Warrior Project Weekend on the donation.
