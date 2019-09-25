The Wounded Warrior Weekend at Hiawatha Beach Resort on Leech Lake means a great deal to the veterans and families who attend this annual event.
For the last seven years the Jacobson family has been hosting this event, and this year they are doing it twice — once in June and this fall Oct. 4-6.
Some of the comments from the nearly 40 veterans who attended the June fishing event were thankful and glad they did for the first time.
“The event meant continuity of rehabilitation, networking and experience. Not only did I feel comforted by the hospitality of staff, volunteers, stakeholders and other warriors, but ... I felt valued and appreciated,” one veteran wrote in a letter to the Wounded Warrior Project. “The stigma associated with mental injuries, particularly in the veteran community, can be difficult to interpret or process sometimes, but I didn’t feel that way at this event. Rather, I felt welcomed, honored, and empowered being selected to participate in this event and be treated with great care, services and resources.”
Another veteran wrote, “This weekend was a big stepping stone for me because it allowed me to connect with other warriors in a very comfortable environment — outdoors. The facilities were absolutely amazing, and Cathy has one of the biggest hearts I know. She always puts warriors first and truly cares about meeting warriors where they are in their lives. My most impactful part of the weekend was receiving support from WWP and from fellow warriors. I have been struggling with fatigue, and my fellow warriors went overboard to make sure I was safe driving home. I have a difficult time asking for help, and they were willing to do whatever it took to make sure I was safe. That’s something I’m not used to and need to be more open to accepting. Thanks for everything!”
Veterans who attend the Wounded Warrior Weekend do not pay for anything. All expenses and activities are covered through donations and the generosity of local residents.
If you wish to show your appreciation to the warriors and their families, contributions may be sent to the Walker American Legion Post 134, P.O. Box 186, Walker, MN 56484. Designate Wounded Warrior Project Weekend on donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.