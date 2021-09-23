Walker and surrounding areas are excited to welcome back warriors and their families to Hiawatha Beach Resort this weekend for the annual Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) Weekend.
Around 140 warriors and family members will have the opportunity to go fishing, golfing, enjoy horseback rides and gather for many fun-family activities. The weekend is also a time of healing for the warriors and their families.
Wounded Warriors alumni are able to meet with the WWP staff to hear about programs near them to get them the help and support they need.
This weekend is free to the warriors and their families, made possible by the generous donations that come from the community, both near and far. Many fishing guides give their time to take these families out fishing; Jack Pine Stables provide horses for rides; the Fellowship for Christian Cowboys take people on wagon rides; and crafters show up to make jewelry, paint signs, carve pumpkins and much more.
If you would like to donate to this event, drop off or send donation to the Walker American Legion, P.O. Box 186, Walker, MN 56484. Make checks out to Wounded Warrior Weekend. All donations are used for this local event.
