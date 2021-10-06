What a wonderful weekend it was for the Wounded Warriors Project Alumni and their families. This event is one way we as a community are able to bless and show our appreciation to the ones who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms and our country.
The tremendous outpouring from the community both near and far is greatly noticed by these families. There are many thank you cards that were shared with Hiawatha Beach Resort for this event,thanking all the volunteers, donors and businesses who opened their doors to them.
Warriors and families were able to enjoy horseback riding donated by Jack Pine Stables in Akeley with Teri Gapinski and Kris Oppegard, and many ventured out on the lake with wonderful fishing guides to catch fish and enjoy beautiful Leech Lake. The boat tours and hayrides brought excitement to all ages.
Thank you to The Fellowship of Christian Cowboys (Jeff Claypool, Ray and Jackie Clyde) for providing the hay rides and Keith Bartholomaus for the boat tours. Trap shooting was a blast for many, thank you North Star Shooting Sports Club for opening the gun range and a big thank you to Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters for providing shotguns to use.
Some families were even able to enjoy movies with tickets donated by the Bear Pause Theater. The Warriors and their families were able to have coffee each morning provided by “The Door” (Joyce and Kevin Day) coffee house in Laporte. The Warrior’s children all received DQ gift , compliments of Jon and Lara Stewart and the Walker Dairy Queen.
A big hit this year was the pen making, done by John Chance, one of the Wounded Warrior alumni.
The meals were served by great volunteers from the Walker Legion Auxiliary, the Walker Legion Riders, Cornerstone Church in Walker and Christ Gospel Fellowship in Laporte.
Food was donated by the Walker American Legion, Sysco, Super One, Christ Gospel Fellowship and neighbors. Beverages and a welcome sign were donated by Nei Bottling and community donations. Beautiful centerpieces were donated by TJ’s Floral and Brittany’s Floral, which families were able to take home at the end of the weekend.
Warriors and their families enjoyed a variety of onsite crafts including sign making with Shelly Bartholomaus, Pat Klasen and Bernie Bauhof; tile and jewelry-making by the Benedict Outpost with Nancy Jacobson and Bonnie Bredeson; face painting by Patti Lindgren; pumpkin carving by Hiawatha Beach seasonal guests Darrin and Cindy Snobeck; and family photos were donated by Stephanie Henningson.
Thank you to the Legion Riders for prepping the pumpkins and assisting in carving. Thank you, Leech Lake Lumber, for the sign-making boards.
Resort facilities, lodging, boat use and meal prep were donated by Hiawatha Beach Resort. Thank you, Kory Nelson with Bay Carpet, Kristen Holly with Walker Bay Live and the Walker American Legion for your many donations toward this year’s event. Thank you to Ryan Pels and company for live music Saturday. Thank you to the fishing guides who volunteered their time and resources. You are all greatly appreciated!
A big thank you to Tony Sauer for all the work he does to prepare and during the weekend. There are so many people who put their hearts, time, dollars, donations and love into this event. Our sincere apology if we missed anyone — there has been such an outpouring of support from those near and far!
The response from the Warriors and their families was incredible. Alumni were able to spend quality time with their loved ones while participating in a wide variety of activities. This weekend was also a great opportunity for Warriors and loved ones to connect with people who are dealing with similar life experiences. The Wounded Warrior Project staff was able to share with the alumni various programs and services available to each of their families.
