In Country Motorcycle Club Vietnam, Bemidji Ride For The Troops,  Walker Legion Post 134 and Walker VFW Post 2701 organizations each donated $500 to support the Leech Lake Wounded Warrior Guide Service. Pictured are (from left) Bert Woodford with In Country Motorcycle Club Vietnam, John Reuter with In Country Motorcycle Club Vietnam and Bemidji Ride For The Troops, Wounded Warrior Guide Service Project Leader Bob Landreville, Walker Legion Commander Josh Cairns and Walker VFW Commander Ryan Pels. The guide service holds a free fishing tournament to veterans, and this year it’s June 12 at Trappers Landing. Veterans can contact Landreville about taking part in the fishing tournament at (218) 536 0749.

