What a wonderful weekend it was for the Wounded Warriors Project Alumni and their families at Hiawatha Beach Resort Oct. 2-4.
This annual event is one way the Walker community is able to bless and show appreciation to the ones who have sacrificed so much for this country.
The tremendous outpouring from the community both near and far is greatly noticed by these families. Many thank you cards were shared with Hiawatha Beach Resort for this event, thanking all the volunteers, donors and businesses who opened their doors to them.
Guests were able to enjoy horseback riding at Jack Pine Stables in Akeley. Many ventured out on the lake with wonderful fishing guides to catch fish and enjoy beautiful Leech Lake. The boat tours and hayrides brought excitement to all ages. Thank you to The Fellowship of Christian Cowboys for providing the hay rides and Keith Bartholomaus for the boat tours.
Golfing was another activity that brought them to the great outdoors in Walker. Thank you, Tianna Country Club, for hosting the golfers for this event.
Trap shooting was a blast for many, and thank you, Northstar Shooting Sports Club, for opening the gun range, and a big thank you to Reeds Sports for the donation of guns usage. Some families were even able to enjoy movies with tickets donated by the Bemidji Theater.
The meals were served by wonderful volunteers of the Walker Legion Auxiliary and Legion Riders, Cornerstone Church in Walker and Christ Gospel Fellowship in Laporte. Food was donated by the Walker American Legion, Sysco, Performance Foods, SuperOne, Christ Gospel Fellowship and neighbors.
Beverages and a welcome sign were donated by Nei Bottling and community donations. The centerpieces were donated by Teah Kuechle at TJ Floral, with families able to take them home at the end of the weekend.
Warriors and their families enjoyed a variety of onsite crafts including sign making by Live Vertically (Joyce Day, Shelly Bartholomaus and Bernie Bauhof), tile and jewelry making by the Benedict Outpost (Nancy Jacobson and Bonnie Bredeson) and pumpkin carving by Hiawatha Beach seasonal guests (Darrin and Cindy Snobeck).
Thanks also to the Legion Riders for prepping the pumpkins and assisting in carving. Thank you Leech Lake Lumber for sign making boards.
Resort facility, lodging, boat use and meal prep was donated by Hiawatha Beach. Thank you to Bay Carpet (Kory Nelson) and the Walker American Legion for the faithful donations toward this event each year. Thank you to Ryan Pels for live music Saturday.
Fishing guides who volunteered their time and resources were Jay Lindgren, Simon Whitehead, Paul Jacobson, Dale Arnes, Seth Osburnsen, Richy Kriesesl, Dick Weinenberger, Steve Hoopman, Andy Branham and Phil Johnston.
The Jacobson family thanks Tony Sauer for all the work he does to prepare for the weekend and everything he does during the weekend.
