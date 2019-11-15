If you’ve never made your own evergreen wreath, here’s an opportunity to learn how — and take yours home.
The wreath making 101 class is Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Balsam, pine, and cedar boughs, wreath forms, and wire will be supplied, along with a demonstration, easy instructions, and decorating ideas. Bring your own decorations if you’d like to customize your wreath. The materials fee is $10.
Registration is required by calling (218) 308-2300 by Nov. 26 to sign up. Vehicle permit ($7 daily/$35 annual) is required to enter the park.
