Walker Legion Vice Commander and Northern Peace owner Jenelle Mankie hands checks for $1,500 from the Legion and $900 from the funeral home to WHAN Wrestling Coach Colby Marich.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis Wrestling Wolves received donations from Walker Legion Post 134 and Northern Peace Funeral Home to purchase new singlets for the team. Walker Legion Vice Commander and Northern Peace owner Jenelle Mankie hands checks for $1,500 from the Legion and $900 from the funeral home to WHAN Wrestling Coach Colby Marich.

