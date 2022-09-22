Bob Wright
Photo submitted

Bob Wright has announced his campaign for the office of Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Supervisor for District 5.

Wright, a Walker resident, has lived in Cass County for 31 years working and raising his family here. From his rich lived experiences of family time spent playing on the water, around the campfire, maple syruping, walking the woods or hunting, Wright shared, “Soil and water conservation makes sense to me. While we all bring our own diverse ethnic/cultural traditions to live life fully, soil and water conservation is the common thread we all share, that allows these traditions to continue. It is in this same spirit, that I wish to continue my dedicated effort by bringing my education and extensive work experience to support thoughtful dialogue about future conservation practices in Cass County through the One Watershed One Plan program and to add to the numerous accomplishments of current and previous devoted stakeholders that first began the Cass County’s Soil and Water Conservation District in 1963.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments