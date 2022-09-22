Bob Wright has announced his campaign for the office of Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Supervisor for District 5.
Wright, a Walker resident, has lived in Cass County for 31 years working and raising his family here. From his rich lived experiences of family time spent playing on the water, around the campfire, maple syruping, walking the woods or hunting, Wright shared, “Soil and water conservation makes sense to me. While we all bring our own diverse ethnic/cultural traditions to live life fully, soil and water conservation is the common thread we all share, that allows these traditions to continue. It is in this same spirit, that I wish to continue my dedicated effort by bringing my education and extensive work experience to support thoughtful dialogue about future conservation practices in Cass County through the One Watershed One Plan program and to add to the numerous accomplishments of current and previous devoted stakeholders that first began the Cass County’s Soil and Water Conservation District in 1963.”
Wright has 25 years of experience with SWCD and Environmental Services Department, currently mentoring new environmental resource specialists and conducting culvert inventories as part of the One Watershed One Plan.
He has processed Wetland Conservation Act permits, and as a member of the wetland technical evaluation panel provided water sampling (lakes and rivers), river gauging, hydrolab profiling with lake associations, mitigated erosion issues, reviewed shoreland alteration and septic permits, advanced inspector designer Subsurface Treatment Systems, collaborated with land owners on cost share opportunities (forest, shoreland and agricultural). As an erosion control inspector Wright has maintained working relationships with the DNR, Corp of Engineers and land owners.
Wright says the watershed plays a vital role throughout the region, downstream and into the future. Historically, it was during the depression-era that U.S. Congress made active efforts to protect and restore the soil from the worst man-made ecological disaster. As a result, soil conservation districts were created that understood local needs and offered the technical side of conservation. Today, conservation districts have evolved while continuing to offer landowners assistance on a voluntary basis to install practices that keep soil and water healthy. In our area, working together with land management and local hydrology practices, the district continues to mitigate water quality decline, create refuge for vulnerable species, and enhances ecosystem integrity. This benefits all who live and visit here, and protects and preserves cultural traditions and practices such as supporting healthy wild rice lakes, gathering, and hunting access.
“I am well prepared to understand and collaboratively reflect on these watershed practices, priorities and goals to achieve that delicate balance between people and our natural resources,” Wright said. “We have all come to benefit from this strong and natural sustainable community and my hope is to continue as your steward of shared values throughout Cass County Soil & Water Conservation District.”
