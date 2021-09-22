World War II veteran Wes Cline flew several missions as a Naval Air Corps bombardier in a patrol bomber over the Japanese-controlled skies.
Nearly 80 years later and thanks to the help of his family, the 95-year-old Ten Mile Lake resident recently got to take a Dream Flight in an open-cockpit biplane at Pine River Regional Airport.
Dream Flight, a nonprofit that has been offering flights to veterans across the country, is dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime: a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane.
“As we make these heroes’ wishes come true, our Dream Flights inspire them to share their stories. We collect, preserve and share those stories of how they survived through times of great strife to remind us of our shared humanity, our connection to each other and the value of listening. Our Dream Flights close the generation gap and open us up to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our world,” is the Dream Flight mission statement.
The program was put on hold with the COVID outbreak, but was started back up Aug. 1 with Operation September Freedom — a national effort to locate and honor as many World War II veterans as possible with free Dream Flights through September.
Cline, who said one of his proudest moment in the military was when he received his wings, flew in a Boeing-Stearman open cockpit biplane on Aug. 17. This 9-cylinder Stearman manufactured by Boeing uses the same engine found in General Patton’s tanks.
The plane was used to train military aviators during World War II, first at the Minneapolis Saint Paul Joint Air Reserve Station and later at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. It was also the first plane purchased by Dream Flights using funds raised by a local community. It’s stationed at Stevens Point Municipal Airport, where in 2016 WWII veteran Eddie Lamken’s Dream Flight inspired a family and a community to raise just over $125,000, all of it earmarked for the purchase of the Spirit of Wisconsin.
After graduating from high school in Menlo, Iowa, in 1943, Wes, who had already enlisted in the Navy, left for boot camp in June, when he was only 17. His two older brothers were already serving in the Army and Navy.
After boot camp at Farragut Naval Training Station in Idaho, Cline was chosen to join the Naval Air Corps and went to Cape Canaveral to became a bombardier.
He trained on the B-24 bomber, “The Liberator,” at Whidbey Island in Washington for about six months, so Cline and his crew could fly over the Pacific Ocean.
“We were supposed to go to the South Pacific because we were losing battles right and left, but just about that time, the Japanese decided they were going to invade Alaska and began bombing Adak Island,” Cline recalled. “The Navy decided that they needed a heavy bomber group in that area, so they cancelled our orders and assigned us to a little island called Shemya.”
Located in the Aleutian Islands and about 1,200 miles southeast of Anchorage, the Navy built a 10,000 foot airfield on Shemya Island for the sole purpose to accommodate bombing missions.
Cline flew his missions along with 10 other crew members on the PB4Y-2, a patrol bomber called “The Privateer.”
Because the Navy needed a long-range bomber to fly the 11 hour round trips — which included flying along the Russian coastline — the Navy refurbished the PB4Y-2 bomber by removing two of the bomb bay doors and adding extra fuel tanks.
The missions took Cline to the island of Hokkaido, located in the north of Japan near Russia. As the lone bow gunner, which was located in the front of the plane and just below the cockpit, Cline took control of flying the bomber when he was dropping the bombs. He estimates they flew nearly 20 missions over the year they were at Shemya.
“We had several holes shot in the plane,” Cline said, when asked if his bomber was ever hit.
After his discharge in June of 1946 as an aviation ordinance second class, Cline moved back to Iowa and in 1948 married Verlee, who was also from Menlo. They lived in several states before settling on Ten Mile Lake about 63 years ago. They owned Happiness Resort for 14 years before selling and building a lake home nearby. Wes also sold real estate for a number of years in Walker and drove school bus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School for 26 years, while Verlee was a secretary at WHA School for 31 years.
Wes and Verlee, who celebrated their 73 wedding anniversary on May 18, have two sons and three grandchildren.
