October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Safety Network, a program that provides domestic violence advocacy services in Cass, Hubbard and Clearwater counties, has a new campaign called “You are Safe with Me” to bring awareness to our communities and help to the people experiencing domestic violence.
Participating businesses receive a “You Are Safe with Me” poster along with cards with information about resources to help victims of domestic violence.
“It takes awareness and action to make social change,” said Annette White, executive director of the Family Safety Network. “We are inviting everyone to speak up. In order to spark change, we must talk openly about how domestic violence affects our communities, our families and our lives.”
As a part of the program, area businesses are supporting Family Safety Network by hosting donation boxes. All of the funds collected from the boxes will be used for direct client services. For more information about participating in the October campaign, email White at director@familysafetynetwork.net or join them on Facebook.
FSN asks everyone to help support the businesses that so generously are hosting donation boxes. In Walker they are Village Square, Ace Hardware, Super One Foods, Walker Bay Coffee Shop and Anderson’s South Shore Resort.
Warning signs and statistics
“Some signs of abuse are verbal cruelty, fear and anxiety, or lack of respect in public,” White said. “Often an abuser will isolate the victim, so they don’t feel like they have any other support. Not all abuse is visible. Watch for a partner who doesn’t want them to spend time with their family or friends. Do they start dressing drastically different to hide bruises or avoid jealousy? Do they abruptly cancel plans? It’s a control mechanism. Look for changes in their demeanor. Maybe they were very cheery and hopeful and now they’re very resigned, quiet, withdrawn.”
White said statistics show in four in ten women and one in seven men are victims of intimate partner violence. “Domestic violence does not discriminate,” she said. “It can happen to anyone anywhere. It’s learned behavior.”
“We are so blessed in our communities to have Law Enforcement agencies that are invested in stopping abuse and work hard to lead victims to programs that can help them” White said. The number of victims served over the last four years are staggering, 95 in 2017, 198 in 2018, 252 in 2019 and 508 in 2020.
Finding a safe place
White said housing and shelter availability are the biggest needs facing victims in this area.
“We can help them if they need a bus ticket or gas and food to get to their parents’ place, or a couple night’s shelter with a motel voucher until a relative or friend can pick them up,” she said. “Maybe they need car repairs so they can leave. Or maybe their abuser is in jail, and they can’t pay the utilities because they haven’t been allowed to have a job. If we can just get them through that immediate period, they can maintain their housing.”
White said having an emergency shelter in Akeley will be a big help.
“We support plans for the Akeley Regional Community Center emergency shelter 100 percent and are going to partner with them,” White said. “Their new director, Allison Forte, has tremendous experience in the field, “Allison and I have a long and prosperous working relationship: our agency has worked with her previously and it was a very successful partnership.”
Help is available
“The best thing you can do for someone experiencing domestic violence is belief them and help provide them with a safe place to land,” White said. “If they will talk to you, share that there are confidential resources, and you are willing to help them make that connection. You cannot force someone to get help they are not ready to receive. We have partnerships with social services, law enforcement and organizations that provide therapy.”
White said people return to an abusive relationship an average of seven times. “That’s because there have been good times in the relationship too,” she said. “The programs we partner with are really working together to try and make an impact. We have a partnership with Wellness Matters. We also offer financial classes, support groups and trauma informed care.
Help is available by calling the 24-hour crisis line at (800) 324-8151 that is answered 24 hours a day.
“We get a lot of after-hours calls,” White said. “Most are from law enforcement, but some are from victims. Maybe they aren’t ready to leave. Our approach is person centered. I’ve had people I’ve worked with for 18 months before they finally leave, and that’s OK. If we can give them help and a safety plan along the way, that’s what we’ll do.”
This article was submitted by the Family safety Network, which serves Cass, Clearwater and Hubbard counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.