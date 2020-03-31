Ninety-five percent of households have received by mail an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census. Have you responded?
The local Complete Count Committee urges you to respond online or by completing and returning the paper questionnaire. If you don’t respond, a census worker will need to come to your home later to collect your answers in person. That costs a lot of money in taxes, that would be better spent on real government supported services for you.
The 2020 Census count in the area will determine our share of Minnesota’s more than $15 billion in federal funds that go to programs like healthcare, infrastructure, employment, food assistance, public safety, small business, family services, Section 8 Housing assistance, environment, etc.
Invitations were sent by mail addressed to resident between March 12-20 with instructions for responding online. Areas less likely to respond online also received a paper questionnaire. When you answer it include everyone you expect to live in your home on April 1. If you respond early no Census worker will come to your door.
You can respond by mail with the paper questionnaire, online at my2020census.gov or by phone in English or 12 other languages at (844) 330-2020 and find assistance in many more languages.
