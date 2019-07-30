You’ve seen the posters for Walker Bay Day, but this is the week to start making your Saturday plans. The 13th annual Walker Bay Day is set for this Saturday, August 3 at the Walker City Park. Here’s a quick list to help you shape a perfect lakeside day.
Let’s Run! Start off the weekend with a 5K Run/Walk. Register online or at the information tent on Saturday. Cost is $20 ($15 for kids 14 and under) and all participants receive a t-shirt as part of their registration. Registration will be open from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Saturday and the race begins at 9 a.m.
New Morning events: Starting at 9:30 a.m., Leisure Outdoor Fishing Guides will have a kids Fishing Clinic, Sailing Daze will be demonstrating some sailing techniques and the Minnesota Women’s Fly Fishing will be holding a clinic.
Volleyball Tournament: Are you ready to take on the best? Gather your group of up to six players and encourage others to sign up for the sand volleyball. Sign up at the chamber, online or the morning of the event. Play begins at 10 a.m.
Big Dig registration: Kids can get registered for the big dig starting at 11 a.m. The first Dig for 3-6-year old begins at 1 p.m., 7-10-year old start digging at 2 p.m. and the big kids ages 11-14 start at 3 p.m.
Shop at the Beach: Arts and crafts and other vendors will open at 11 a.m. and if their artwork inspires you, visit the Traveling Art Pub booth. There will be a cost to create your own amazing work of art.
Let the bouncy house fun begin: At 11 a.m., the inflatables open up. Kids can buy a wristband for $10 for unlimited access to bouncy fun. Other family fun includes face painting, bingo, kid’s games and don’t be afraid to check out the RAD Reptile Zoo.
Opening ceremonies: Dancers from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will provide opening ceremonies beginning at noon. Don’t miss this opportunity to see jingle dress, fancy, ribbon and other dancers. After the pow wow demonstration, Northern Dream Gymnastics will also be performing.
Music by the Bay: Let the toe tapping begin at 1:30 p.m. as Kids Konnection play your favorite childhood songs.
Sandcastle Contest: We are serious about our sand castles here at Walker Bay Day, and there is $100 in Walker Chamber Bucks to back that up. Get a team together, gather your supplies and create a work of art! Registration is still open until 10 a.m. Saturday. The contest begins at 3 p.m. and judging will be complete by 4 p.m.
Walker Walking Tacos, raffles and more: Stop by the food booth and try some walking tacos, polish and hot dogs cooked with love by the folks at the Walker Legion. Proceeds from the $5 raffle ticket and the food sales help keep Walker Bay Day going and supports the volunteer groups who keep the event running smoothly.
We hope you enjoy all the Walker Bay festivities as we celebrate this wonderful Northwoods community!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.