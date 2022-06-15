Watercraft Operators’ Permit Training for youth will be offered free July 7, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at The Hackensack Hub, behind the post office. 

Hands on training for youth ages 12-17 will be provided by members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Water Safety Patrol. Lunch and snacks provided.  Drop off kids at The Hub, pick them up at City Dock.

To pre-register, email name, age, and contact info to leann_sand2001@yahoo.com.

Permit training is  sponsored  by area lake associations and the Hackensack Lions Club.

