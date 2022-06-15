Youth watercraft operators’ permit training July 7 in Hack staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Jun 15, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watercraft Operators’ Permit Training for youth will be offered free July 7, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at The Hackensack Hub, behind the post office. Hands on training for youth ages 12-17 will be provided by members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Water Safety Patrol. Lunch and snacks provided. Drop off kids at The Hub, pick them up at City Dock.To pre-register, email name, age, and contact info to leann_sand2001@yahoo.com.Permit training is sponsored by area lake associations and the Hackensack Lions Club. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Youth Watercraft Permit Training Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Training Law Food Police Permit Snack Lunch Association Operator Watercraft Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joanne ‘Joni’ Tidd E-bikes make trails accessible to all ages Hasse, Topper top field of Leech Lake Walleye Tournament Kacey Howg Lisa Skalicky Latest e-Edition June 15, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
