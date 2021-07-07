The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Pine Mountain Lake, adjacent to Backus in Cass County.
A swimmer contacted the DNR after finding a zebra mussel attached to a native mussel on a sandbar along the southern shoreline of the lake. DNR invasive species specialists found three more zebra mussels during a snorkel search in the same area.
“It’s helpful when lake users contact us if they find what might be an invasive species that’s new to a lake,” said Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor. “Early detection is important, because it can help prevent spread to other lakes.”
Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.
People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.
More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais
