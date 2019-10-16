Zebra Mussels Found in Kabekona Bay

It was a couple of years ago when zebra mussels were first found in Leech Lake.
Since then, reported cases have increased, and just last week a pontoon boat that was docked on Kabekona Bay for most of the summer was found to have several hundred of the invasive species attached.
Levy Bergstrom, an AIS lake technician with Cass County, said fall is the perfect time to check boats, docks and lift stations to find zebra mussels.
Bergstrom said the message of “Clean, Drain and Dry” needs to be followed to prevent the spread of these invasive species and to protect the natural resource for the future.
“We are starting to find more zebra mussels around the lake. Boaters are doing a good job of checking their boats, we just need to do a better job with docks, lift stations, rafts and swim buoys. Look in the hard to reach places. Places where they are protected,” Bergstrom noted.
In addition to the “Clean, Drain and Dry” method, the best way to clean a boat is through a decontamination station that the Department of Natural Resources uses or allow the equipment to dry for at least 21 days. DNR decontamination stations are present this fall and can found on the DNR website.
Zebra mussels start as microscopic veligers that float through the water column for about three weeks until they become large enough to settle. They then attach to something to live out their lives using byssal threads that are on the flat side of the bivalve. It takes at least three weeks or more before they are visible to the naked eye. By fall, they have had the summer to grow and can be easier to find.
The ones found on the pontoon boat were smaller and assumed to be born that year, while other reported adults are about half inch or bigger. Zebra mussels reach maturity when they are about a quarter- to half-inch, which could be six to seven weeks after settling. The life span is about four to five years.
Bergstrom also recommends that if a boater is moving to another lake to allow it to dry for at least five days before entering a new body of water.
“Only 7 percent of our state waters are known to be infested. By being diligent, we can save the 93 percent that aren’t,” Bergstrom added.
Those who find zebra mussels can contact Bergstrom at (218) 547-7324.
